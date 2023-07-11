The college season is less than two months away, and expectations are at an all-time high for the Michigan Wolverines after two straight Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff appearances. However, the ESPN Football Power Index is a little bit lower on them.

The Wolverines are currently sixth in the country with a score 21.4 and find themselves right behind Texas. Coming in at the top spot is rival Ohio State, who the Wolverines have beat the last two years and the Buckeyes will have a new quarterback this year.

The 2023 Wolverines, on the other hand, return J.J. McCarthy under center, along with Heisman hopefuls Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards in the backfield. The Wolverines return the most potent offense in the Big Ten, but ESPN still predicts them to lose to Ohio State. ESPN also has the game Penn State as a virtual tossup.

Here’s a look at ESPN’s game-by-game projections for the 2023 season.

2023 Michigan Football Schedule Projections

Sept. 2 East Carolina: 96.7% chance of winning

Sept. 9 UNLV: 98.6% chance of winning

Sept. 16 Bowling Green: 99.0% chance of winning

Sept. 23 Rutgers: 96.7% chance of winning

Sept. 30 at Nebraska: 87.6% chance of winning

Oct. 7 at Minnesota: 78.7% chance of winning

Oct. 14 Indiana: 95.9% chance of winning

Oct. 21 at Michigan State: 77.7% chance of winning

Nov. 4 vs Purdue: 93.4% chance of winning

Nov. 11 at Penn State: 53.1% chance of winning

Nov. 18 at Maryland: 83.2% chance of winning

Nov. 25 vs Ohio State: 28.6% chance of winning

While these projections are fun to discuss, we have seen what the Wolverines have done the last two years against the Buckeyes. ESPN still loves Ohio State, but the Wolverines should still be the betting favorite to win the Big Ten.

The Wolverines once again should get off to a great start thanks to a weak non-conference schedule, but the end of the year will be tough with games at Michigan State and Penn State before finishing the season at home in The Game.