The momentum on the recruiting trail continues for the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 class, as four-star edge Jacob Smith announced his commitment to the program on Thursday afternoon.

Jacob is the twin brother of 2024 four-star defensive lineman commit, Jerod Smith.

Smith chose Michigan over the other finalists on his top list — Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame, Kentucky and Nebraska.

Smith was offered by Michigan back in Feb. 2022. Not much was said about he nor his brother’s recruitments until the last few months, when the Wolverines began to surge for both prospects following an unofficial visit back in March.

Jerod committed back in April, so that likely played a role in Jacob’s commitment. It also helped that Jacob got in two visits to Ann Arbor in the month of June, with an unofficial the weekend of June 2 and then his official the weekend of June 23.

Standing 6-foot-4.5 and weighing 230 pounds, Smith is projected to play an edge/outside linebacker type role for Michigan, similar to what Jaylen Harrell currently does. He plays high school football at Cheshire Academy in Connecticut.

With Smith now firmly locked in, Mike Elston and the Wolverines hold commitments from four edge prospects in the 2024 cycle. Smith joins four-star Elias Rudolph, four-star Devon Baxter and four-star Dominic Nichols as edges committed to Michigan.

Smith is ranked No. 4 in the state of Connecticut, No. 17 at the edge position and No. 211 overall on 247Sports’ composite. You can check out some of his junior year highlights down in the video below.