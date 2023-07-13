We are in the thick of the dead period in the recruiting world of college sports, which is the reason why transfer guard Jose Perez isn’t visiting Michigan until the end of the month.

But we still had some recruiting news in this dead period. Here are some of the latest news and notes pertaining to the recruiting world.

Top edge target delays commitment announcement

Jacob Smith, a four-star edge in the 2024 class, was supposed to announce his commitment at noon today, but as reported last night by Rivals, he is no longer set to make his announcement this afternoon.

It’s unclear when exactly he will make his commitment, but he told 247Sports’ Brian Dohn ($) he needs to “talk things out” regarding his future decision.

Despite Smith delaying his decision, all the predictions are in favor of the Wolverines. A couple have rolled through on 247Sports, and EJ Holland with On3 reported predicted Smith to Michigan all the way back in April.

Smith has visited Ann Arbor a couple times, his twin brother is already committed to Michigan, four-star defensive lineman Jerod Smith. On the composite, he’s rated just outside the top-200 in 2024, ranked 17th among edge rushers, and fourth among recruits from Connecticut.

We will update this recruitment when a new commitment date is announced.

Michigan commits move up, down on On3’s rankings

On3 released their updated On300 rankings for the 2024 class earlier this week, and a few future Wolverines moved up and down the list. Here’s a quick breakdown of those movements:

-Running back Jordan Marshall jumped 45 spots in the rankings, from 76th to 31st nationally. He’s the highest ranked Michigan commit on the rankings, and the only one in the top-100.

-A few guys who make life hell for quarterbacks climbed up the rankings. Edge Devon Baxter made his first appearance on the On300 and is now rated as the 199th-best recruit in his class. Linebacker Jaden Smith also went from being unranked to 249th on the list. Right behind him is linebacker Cole Sullivan, who is now rated at 257th.

-Quarterback Jadyn Davis experienced the biggest drop on the list, dropping from 115th to 188th nationally.

-The other seven Wolverines on the On300 all dropped slightly in the rankings: tight end Brady Prieskorn (93 to 106), offensive lineman Andrew Sprague (118 to 142), defensive athlete Mason Curtis (134 to 167), tight end Hogan Hansen (180 to 229), offensive lineman Blake Frazier (209 to 211), safety Jacob Ogden (238 to 240) and linebacker Jeremiah Beasley (264 to 290).

Michigan hoops reaches out to recruits from 2024 and 2025

Juwan Howard and his coaching staff have been active on the recruiting trail this offseason, with some of their most recent communication being with two four-star small forwards from the 2024 and 2025 classes, respectively.

V.J. Edgecombe, rated as the 15th-best recruit in the 2024 class on the 247Sports composite, told Jamie Shaw at On3 that Michigan is one of the five schools he’s heard from the most.

“I’ve built a great relationship with coach Saddi (Washington) and coach Juwan (Howard) over the past couple of months,” Edgecombe said. “I’m learning a lot about the program.”

Edgecombe also mentioned he’s going to start focusing more on his recruitment once AAU ends, and that he wants to join a winning culture. The Wolverines have already landed two guards from his class: Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks.

Another four-star small forward, 2025 recruit Treyvon Maddux, told Hitmen Hoops Scouting that Michigan is one of the five schools talking to him the most. He’s rated as the 60th-best 2025 recruit on the composite, and the best recruit from South Carolina.