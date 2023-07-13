There will be some big new additions to the Big House this fall for the Michigan Wolverines, changing the atmosphere inside the stadium for the fans. Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey discuss the changes, how it will impact the fan experience and home field advantage, and some other changes they’d like to see.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF