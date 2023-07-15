The 2023-24 Michigan Wolverines currently have only one true center on the roster in sophomore Tarris Reed Jr., but they are apparently looking to pick up another with one of their two remaining scholarships.

The Wolverines are showing “heavy interest” in Memphis transfer Malcolm Dandridge, as reported by Clayton Sayfie with On3 and Ant Wright.

Dandridge played the last four seasons at Memphis, where he appeared in 101 games and started in 14 of them. Last season in 14.5 minutes per game, he averaged 5.7 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 57.7 percent from the field. He shot under 50 percent from the free throw line in his first three seasons, but last season he improved to 76.3 percent.

Offensively, Dandridge is reliable around the rim and does a great using his 6-foot-9, 230-pound frame to his advantage, finishing around the rim and sealing off his defender in the post well. He’s not going to stretch the floor at all, but he’s super efficient around the rim while being active on the offensive glass and throwing down a few thunderous dunks.

Dandridge would also help the Wolverines quite a bit on the defensive end. He showcases active hands and moves his feet well, getting out to block jumpers along the perimeter. He could anchor the Michigan defense in certain units thanks to his ability to protect the rim, as he times his jumps well and ensures to keep the ball in play after swatting it away.

Dandridge knows his role as a classic center who does the dirty work, protecting the rim, setting screens, finishing around the rim and occasionally scoring from the post. Every team could use at least one of those guys, especially when teams get into foul trouble.

If he comes to Ann Arbor, Dandridge will slide right in as the backup 5 behind Reed, who seems like a shoo-in to start. With Reed expected to play more and star center Hunter Dickinson now at Kansas, the Wolverines could use another center for depth, and Dandridge can fill that role extremely well.

Dandridge would be the fourth transfer the Wolverines have brought in this offseason, along with guard Nimari Burnett and forwards Olivier Nkamhoua and Tray Jackson. We’ll keep you updated on Michigan’s recruitment of Dandridge; landing a solid backup big this late in the transfer cycle would be a huge win for the Wolverines.