The Michigan Wolverines may have missed out on 2024 four-star wide receiver Jordan Shipp over the weekend — he committed to the hometown North Carolina Tar Heels — but that doesn’t mean they are packing it in at the position in this recruiting cycle. In fact, they’ve got bigger plans, it appears.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive in to another receiver setting his commitment date, as well as other news and notes over the last few days that you may have missed.

Five-star WR to commit in December

Ryan Wingo is among the nation’s best wideouts in the 2024 class. At 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, the five-star has a blend of size and speed — he ran a 10.50 100-meter dash time earlier this year — that Michigan may not have a whole lot of his true freshman season.

Speaking with 247Sports’ Greg Biggins, Wingo admitted he has locked in a commitment date of Dec. 20, which is the first day of the Early Signing Period this year. He also said he is hoping to take more official visits this fall.

“I still have a few more official visits I want to take, but don’t have any dates locked in right now,” Wingo said. “I want to visit Miami, Texas A&M and Tennessee. I like those schools and have a good relationship with the coaching staffs, so (I’m) looking forward to visiting during the season.”

Wingo already took an official visit to Michigan, doing so the weekend of June 9. When it comes to what the Wolverines bring to the table as a competitor in his recruitment, Wingo had this to say to Biggins:

“I’ve been to Michigan a few times and went to the Michigan State game last year. I had a good official visit and I like the recruiting class they’re bringing in. I’m close with Jadyn Davis and talk with him all the time. I sat with him at the Michigan State game last year and I knew he really liked Michigan a lot. The players have been great with me there and I love the tradition at Michigan, so I’m giving them a strong look.”

He is also considering Georgia, Missouri and Texas, with the latter holding the lone Crystal Ball prediction for him. Wingo is ranked No. 23 overall in his class, per 247Sports’ composite, as well as the No. 7 wide receiver and No. 2 player from Missouri.

Five-star OL visiting Michigan for BBQ at the Big House

In what may be the biggest visitor heading in for Michigan’s BBQ at the Big House, The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) confirmed that 2025 five-star offensive lineman David Sanders is planning to make the trip to Ann Arbor for the annual midsummer event at the end of the month.

At 6-foot-6 and 255 pounds, Sanders hails from Charlotte, North Carolina and plays for Providence Day, alongside 2024 Michigan commits Jadyn Davis and Channing Goodwin. He is the second-ranked prospect regardless of position in the 2025 cycle, as well as the No. 1 offensive tackle. Needless to say, it’s pretty big news he will be visiting for the BBQ.

It’s even bigger considering he has yet to visit Michigan up to this point in his recruitment. This will be his first time to get some quality facetime with Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore as the Wolverines look to establish themselves as one of the premier options for Sanders in his recruitment.

The Wolverines will be fighting the likes of Texas, Clemson, Alabama, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Penn State, Tennessee and countless other blue blood programs for Sanders’ eventually signature in Dec. 2024.

Other schools trying to flip four-star edge commit

To end on a bit of a sour note, according to The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($), Clemson and Wisconsin are actively trying to flip 2024 four-star Michigan edge commit Dominic Nichols.

The negative recruiting tactic those two schools are using, according to Holland, is that Michigan has a lot of edge players in its class, compared to theirs.

Holland also noted that Michigan is aware of the situation and that the Wolverines are trying to keep him in the class. Nichols is a player they see high potential with, so they don’t want to lose out on him and have to resort to recruiting another edge.

This isn’t great news by any means, so hopefully Michigan can convince him to stop listening to those other school’s pitches and stay in the class. As always with these situations, we will keep a close eye on it and update you all, if there are any updates to provide.