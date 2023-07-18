Michigan may have just lost one of its best centers in recent program history in Hunter Dickinson, but it appears to be one of the finalists for arguably one of the best centers in the 2024 class.

Five-star Flory Bidunga has included Michigan in his top-four, along with Auburn, Duke and Kansas, as reported by Joe Tipton with On3.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Flory Bidunga, the No. 1 ranked center in the 2024 class, is down to four schools, he tells me.



Story: https://t.co/hYezu9zOKP pic.twitter.com/I6kdloUdra — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) July 17, 2023

Bidunga has already visited Michigan multiple times, once in the end of May and once in September. On the 247Sports composite, he’s rated as the No. 4 prospect in 2024, the best center and the best prospect from the state of Indiana.

He’s got great size at 6-foot-10, and he moves incredibly well. Bidunga is incredibly athletic and throws down dunks and alley oops with authority. I love how he runs the floor in transition, sometimes even starting the break himself with long, nimble strides.

Bidunga has the potential to be one of the best defensive players in all of college basketball. He protects the rim well, has the foot speed to keep up with guards and has the length and anticipation to block shots near the three-point line.

He makes quick, deliberate moves in the post and gets excellent positioning around the rim. His jump shot goes in; I’d like to see his release get a little quicker and more fluid, but Bidunga is not afraid to let it fly from deep or knock down a mid-range jumper. He’s also a solid cutter that will make you pay with a jam off two feet if you’re not defending the backdoor cut.

Bidunga would be the highest-ranked recruit in Michigan’s 2024 class by far, joining guards Chrisitan Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks.

I’d have to think Michigan’s head coach is a big factor in this recruitment; Juwan Howard is a Michigan legend with decades of NBA experience as a player and a coach. He’s also done a solid job developing big men. If Bidunga wants to get to the NBA and be a dominant center, there aren’t many better options for a head coach than Howard.

There’s been a lot of negative news surrounding the Michigan men’s basketball team this offseason, but landing a player of Bidunga makes the near future a whole lot brighter. We’ll be sure to keep you updated on his recruitment.