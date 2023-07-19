Discussing Michigan’s efforts at WR recruiting in 2024 class

Last weekend, the Michigan Wolverines missed out on a top target of theirs at the wide receiver position in the 2024 class — four-star Jordan Shipp. A teammate of Jadyn Davis’, Shipp would have paired up nicely with him and the two wideout commits — Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart — the Wolverines have in this recruiting cycle.

But with five-star Ryan Wingo announcing his commitment in late December, and elite target Gatlin Bair still have yet to make his decision, the cupboard isn’t completely bare for Michigan in this cycle. Von Lozon and Tyler Sealey discuss that and more recruiting news in today’s Future Blue.

