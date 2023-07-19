The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team appears to be pretty fond of the Reed family. Tristan Reed, a 2026 forward and the younger brother of Tarris Reed Jr., is one of the latest to be offered a scholarship.

Reed is currently playing high school ball at John Burroughs School in St. Louis, Missouri. He’s not yet ranked on the 247Sports composite, but that’s pretty standard for 2026 recruits. He’s already picked up offers from Kansas State and Saint Louis.

There’s limited film of Reed, largely because of his age, but there’s a lot to like. He likes to finish dump-down passes with a two-hand dunk off two feet, and he’s got good size at 6-foot-8. Like his brother, he uses his size to his advantage, getting great post position near the rim and moving his feet well to cause turnovers on the other end.

‘26 Tristan Reed (@2026TristanReed) was & this spring thanks to his size, strength, skill & motor.



In (3) Nike #E15 sessions, the 6’8 rising sophomore averaged…



9 PPG, 6 RPG, 1 BPG

59% FG’s (42-71) *

*Top 3 overall in FG% #NikeE15 pic.twitter.com/jNELj2sClm — Drew Molitoris (@DrewMolitoris) June 28, 2023

Reed’s older brother had a pretty solid freshman season with the Wolverines, averaging 3.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in just under 13 minutes a game. Tarris was one of Michigan’s most effective defenders, and was half of the two-big lineup that Michigan often used late in games in conference play. Hes expected to be the starting center in 2023-24, and has been in Ann Arbor this summer working on building muscle and getting more explosive.

Tristan was pretty quiet last year when I met him at an NIL event, but the kid is quite tall and still has plenty of time to grow into his frame. Props to Juwan Howard and the Wolverines for offering him early and investing in the Reed family.