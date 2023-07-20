While we are still in the dead period on the college football recruiting calendar, there’s still plenty of news to discuss prior to the annual BBQ at the Big House for the Michigan Wolverines at the end of the month. In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we’ll discuss a top target nearing his decision, a local athlete visiting for the BBQ, and Michigan hoops getting on the top list for a five-star guard.

Four-star CB talks final U-M visit before commitment date

Michigan and Ohio State appear to be the two top schools for 2024 four-star cornerback Aaron Scott, who recently spoke about his visit with Zach Libby of On3.

The Springfield, Ohio, native is set to make his official announcement at the end of this month. He told On3 he hasn’t decided on who he’ll be committing to yet, and he’s been in constant communication with co-defensive coordinator Steve Clinkscale.

“I love coach Clink,” Scott said. “That’s my guy. We talk all the time. I feel like I was able to connect with him even before I went on the Michigan visits by talking on the phone. If I were to go there, coach Minter would be one of the main reasons. He has been in the NFL and definitely knows what he’s doing. Having an opportunity to play for a coach with NFL experience would be big for me.”

If he ends up coming to Michigan, Scott would be the fifth Ohio recruit to commit in this cycle. Other commits have made sure to remind him of that.

“All of the commits have been hitting me up, texting me, sending me the M emoji, or just saying ‘villain.’ I love it,” Scott said. “Change the narrative.”

Coaches and commits aren’t the only ones recruiting Scott. In fact, Michigan legend Charles Woodson has tweeted at him a couple times in recent weeks.

“That was crazy,” Scott said. “I didn’t even see the tweet at first but everyone was telling me about it. I asked, ‘What are you talking about?’, but that was legit when I finally saw it. He’s been on me right now. He’s been saying how much he loves the rivalry and how I’m in between it.”

If he chooses Michigan, Scott would be the second 2024 defensive back to commit to Ann Arbor, the first being four-star safety Jacob Oden.

Local ATH talks upcoming BBQ at the Big House

The BBQ at the Big House is happening the weekend of July 29, and a talented and local 2025 athlete will be there.

Elijah Dotson, a three-star recruit from University of Detroit Jesuit High School ranked just outside the top-350 on the 247Sports composite, has also formed a bond with Clinkscale. He spoke about that and the BBQ with On3.

“It’s great at Michigan,” Dotson said. “I’ve been talking to coach (Steve) Clink(scale) every single week. We have a great relationship. Learning about everyone else like coach (Jim) Harbaugh has been great, too. I know that they care about me so I’m definitely going to keep showing them love.”

Dotson also mentioned he’s hoping to talk with a few Michigan coaches at the BBQ.

“I just want to gain better relationships with the coaching staff and learn more about the school,” Dotson said. “Also, see where I’m at on their list. I definitely want to meet and talk to coach Harbaugh more than I did before. I heard a lot about (Herbert), too, so I definitely want to meet with him as well.”

Michigan has two commits in the 2025 class in cornerback Chris Ewald and linebacker Mantrez Walker. You’d have to think Michigan will be in a good spot to land a third in Dotson after the BBQ, especially considering the lone Crystal Ball is in favor of Michigan.

Top 2024 guard lists Michigan hoops in top 8

Five-star guard Boogie Fland, one of the top basketball recruits in the 2024 class, listed Michigan in his top eight earlier this week, as reported by Andrew Slater with Cerebro Sports and Joe Tipton with On3.

Michigan extended an offer to Fland in June of last year. He’s been on official visits with three schools, including Michigan back in May.

The White Plains, New York native is the eighth-ranked recruit in his class on the 247Sports composite. The Wolverines have already landed two guards from that class in Christian Anderson Jr. and Durral Brooks, but you can never have too many good guards in college basketball, and Fland certainly has one of the highest ceilings out of all the 2024 recruits.