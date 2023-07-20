Feeling Blue: Paul Finebaum has no respect for Michigan

Georgia has won the last two College Football Playoffs, so it’s a natural question to wonder who can dethrone them. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum believes there is a Big Ten team that can this season, but it’s not the two straight Big Ten champs; instead, it’s the team that has been beat by double-digits to Michigan each of the last two seasons — the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey react to the snub on this week’s Feeling Blue.

