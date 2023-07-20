It may only be mid-July, but it’s starting to feel like Michigan Wolverines football is right around the corner. In fact, five weeks from Thursday, the Big Ten will kick off conference play as Nebraska takes on Minnesota. Before we know it, the Big House will be on full display with the new upgraded scoreboards and lights; full of fans wearing maize as Michigan kicks off the season against the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 2.

An indication of fall being around the corner was made yesterday when Aaron McMann of MLive reported that players will report to camp on Aug. 1, with the first practice scheduled for Aug. 2.

They’ll have a month to prepare for what may be one of the most highly anticipated seasons in Michigan football history.

All the pieces seem to be coming together. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is being touted as one of the best in the country with an offensive line coming off consecutive award-winning seasons. Blake Corum’s return with Donovan Edwards at the running back spot means they’ll have some of the best weapons in the country.

Perhaps more exciting is a defense led by a secondary that should be among the best in the country with sophomore corner Will Johnson as its star. The front seven could be just as good with linebacker Junior Colson and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins leading the charge.

We’ll also get more clarity about who wins the positional battles at wide receiver, special teams, the offensive tackles, edge rusher and cornerback. Even with the veteran experience in a lot of areas, there is so much more to learn about where this team is headed and how they could build a national champion.

The wheels are starting to turn, and the rollercoaster ride of the 2023 season is almost upon us. Keep it locked to Maize n Brew over the next couple weeks for updates about these position battles and much more.