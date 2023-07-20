2024 four-star WR Gatlin Bair announces commitment date

Announced on Thursday afternoon, 2024 four-star wide receiver Gatlin Bair will make his commitment on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 7 p.m. eastern time.

I will be committing August 5th at 5:00 pm (MT) https://t.co/v5sWcWl6qK — Gatlin Bair (@BairGatlin) July 20, 2023

The top-40 overall prospect hails from the state of Idaho and has been at the top of Michigan’s receiver board for quite some time. His blend of size (6-foot-2, 180 pounds) and blazing speed (he ran a 10.15 100-meter time earlier this year) provides Bair with the ability to be one of the best receivers in a few years, once he comes back from his two-year mission trip in 2026.

Bair has a top-five list consisting of Michigan, Boise State, Oregon, Nebraska and TCU, but it appears the Wolverines, Ducks and hometown Broncos have the edge going into his decision date. He officially visited Michigan the weekend of June 23 and reportedly left that trip very impressed.

Michigan has a couple connections in this recruitment. Jay Harbaugh is one of his lead recruiters — that’s his designated area of the country to recruit — and also landed an Idaho gem last cycle in tight end Colston Loveland. In fact, Bair’s high school coach, Cameron Anderson, also coached Loveland when he was in high school.

“My head coach coached Colston Loveland, so there’s that connection,” Bair told On3. They were one of the first schools to offer me. They were the biggest Power Five school to offer me early, so I’ve been in constant communication with them for a while. They’re an elite program and they put guys in the NFL. I think they’ve got one of the best strength and conditioning programs in the nation. I think they could develop me very well.”

As of now, this one seems like a tossup. He seems legitimately interested in staying home and playing at Boise State, but he also appears very intrigued by what Michigan has to offer. As of now, I’d expect either the Wolverines or Broncos to be his pick, with the Ducks as a dark horse in this recruitment.

As a junior in 2022, Bair racked up 73 receptions for 1,073 yards and 18 touchdowns at Burley High School.

There are no Crystal Ball predictions in at the moment for Bair, who ranks No. 40 overall and No. 10 at the wide receiver position in the 2024 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.