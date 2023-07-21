I don’t think we’ve ever published a Daily Brews article about actual brews, but that changes today.

Earlier this week, a bill in the state of Michigan was signed allowing public universities to sell alcohol at college football, basketball, and hockey games.

Senate Bill 247 allows for the licensing of all in-state public universities to sell alcohol at these events. Sales are permitted one hour before the start of the game and will stop when the game ends.

Schools like Michigan, Michigan State, Central Michigan, Western Michigan, Grand Valley State and others are now allowed to apply for licenses for 100 calendar days of the year, but that’s more than enough days to cover every football, basketball and hockey game in Ann Arbor.

After the signing of this bill, 11 of the 12 Big Ten schools now allow alcohol sales, with Nebraska being the lone exception. The newest additions to the conference — USC and UCLA — also allow you to buy a beer at their athletic events.

The University of Michigan has yet to make a public announcement regarding its alcohol sales at these sporting events, but with football season kicking off in just over a month, you’d have to think an announcement is coming soon.

What beverage are you looking forward to ordering at Michigan games this season? Let us know in the comments.