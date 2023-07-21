On Thursday, Michigan’s star running back Blake Corum provided the world with an update on his recovery and preparation for the season via the 33rd Team’s “Blake Corum’s Road to Recovery” feature. In the third of their six-episode feature, Corum stated he is at “about 98 percent” in his recovery and should be back to full speed in time for the first game of the season.

“We start on Aug. 2. By Sept. 2, I’ll be ready to rock and roll,” Corum said.

Additionally, Corum spoke about what he expects in his recovery over the last month and a half of the offseason.

“It’s really just getting out there and putting the pads on, feeling some contact,” he said.

Corum, of course, did not participate in the spring, as he was rehabbing from the knee injury that cut his season short last fall. And while he stated he was almost completely recovered, a return to facing live contact will be an important final test for him.

Corum also expressed his excitement for the upcoming season and mentioned fans should expect to see, “The old Blake, plus some.”

In the episode, Corum also spoke about some of the things he’s been doing throughout his offseason, such as running local football camps at Detroit Catholic Central and East Kentwood. He also has been working on some real estate projects with his father; they recently bought and sold their first house together.

Corum is coming off the most productive season of his college career, racking up 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns. His work in his first season as the team’s bell cow put him in the conversation to be one of the top running back prospects for the 2023 NFL Draft before his injury. It is certainly good news for the Wolverines that Corum is almost back to 100 percent, since he will likely serve as the centerpiece of their offense and rushing attack once again. Corum truly being back and better than ever will be paramount for Michigan to once again compete for a conference championship and playoff spot.