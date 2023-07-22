The Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season is now live on MGoBlue.com.
Here are some takeaways from the roster, comparing it to the 2022-23 roster.
- New additions to the roster include three transfers: Olivier Nkamhoua, Nimari Burnett and Tray Jackson, all of whom are listed as grad transfers.
- The other two newcomers are freshmen: George Washington III — the lone 2023 commit — and preferred walk-on Harrison Hochberg, a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists at Cushing Academy in Massachusetts. Hochberg also played in the Nike EYBL circuit with the New York Renaissance.
- Departures from last year’s roster include Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, Joey Baker, Isaiah Barnes and Gregg Glenn III.
- The only height difference on the roster is Jace Howard, who is listed at 6-foot-8 after being listed at 6-foot-7 last year.
- Notable weight changes on the roster include: Dug McDaniel (160 to 175), Terrance Williams II (230 to 225), Youssef Khayat (190 to 215), Tarris Reed Jr. (260 to 265) and Will Tschetter (240 to 245)
- Tschetter is listed as a redshirt sophomore, redshirting his freshman season. Jace Howard has been asked to be listed with a COVID year already, so he’s listed as a junior even though he’s been on the team for three seasons already.
- Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed Jr. and Youssef Khayat are all listed as sophomores, and Terrance Williams II is a senior. He’s the only player listed as a senior on the roster.
- Here are the numbers for the new additions on the roster: Jackson (2), Burnett (4), Nkamhoua (13), Hochberg (31) and Washington (40).
- This roster includes five grad students: all three of the transfers, Jaelin Llewellyn and walk-on Jackson Selvala. Selvala is the oldest walk-on, along with Ian Burns (junior), Cooper Smith (junior) and Hochberg.
- Burns is the lone jersey number change, from No. 4 to No. 14.
- There’s no indication any of the walk-ons have been given one of the two available scholarships. Michigan still could pick up a late transfer or a first-year prospect, but with the roster now being published, this group seems almost final for the 2023-24.
Who are you most excited to watch on this year’s roster? Let us know in the comments.
