The Michigan men’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season is now live on MGoBlue.com.

Here are some takeaways from the roster, comparing it to the 2022-23 roster.

New additions to the roster include three transfers: Olivier Nkamhoua, Nimari Burnett and Tray Jackson, all of whom are listed as grad transfers.

The other two newcomers are freshmen: George Washington III — the lone 2023 commit — and preferred walk-on Harrison Hochberg, a 6-foot-7 forward who averaged 6.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists at Cushing Academy in Massachusetts. Hochberg also played in the Nike EYBL circuit with the New York Renaissance.

Departures from last year’s roster include Hunter Dickinson, Kobe Bufkin, Jett Howard, Joey Baker, Isaiah Barnes and Gregg Glenn III.

The only height difference on the roster is Jace Howard, who is listed at 6-foot-8 after being listed at 6-foot-7 last year.

Notable weight changes on the roster include: Dug McDaniel (160 to 175), Terrance Williams II (230 to 225), Youssef Khayat (190 to 215), Tarris Reed Jr. (260 to 265) and Will Tschetter (240 to 245)

Tschetter is listed as a redshirt sophomore, redshirting his freshman season. Jace Howard has been asked to be listed with a COVID year already, so he’s listed as a junior even though he’s been on the team for three seasons already.

Dug McDaniel, Tarris Reed Jr. and Youssef Khayat are all listed as sophomores, and Terrance Williams II is a senior. He’s the only player listed as a senior on the roster.

Here are the numbers for the new additions on the roster: Jackson (2), Burnett (4), Nkamhoua (13), Hochberg (31) and Washington (40).

This roster includes five grad students: all three of the transfers, Jaelin Llewellyn and walk-on Jackson Selvala. Selvala is the oldest walk-on, along with Ian Burns (junior), Cooper Smith (junior) and Hochberg.

Burns is the lone jersey number change, from No. 4 to No. 14.

There’s no indication any of the walk-ons have been given one of the two available scholarships. Michigan still could pick up a late transfer or a first-year prospect, but with the roster now being published, this group seems almost final for the 2023-24.

Who are you most excited to watch on this year’s roster? Let us know in the comments.