We are just several days away from the last big recruiting event of the summer for the Michigan Wolverines — the annual BBQ at the Big House.

While today’s Recruiting Roundup will focus on a couple prospects scheduled to be in Ann Arbor this weekend, we will have a full visitor list posted on Maize n Brew this Friday, so be on the lookout for that in a few days.

With that said, let’s get to this edition of the roundup!

Four-star Ohio QB updates recruitment, visiting for BBQ

Everybody knows Michigan’s top target at quarterback in 2025 is in-state five-star phenom Bryce Underwood. While Kirk Campbell and the Wolverines are going to go all out for him, they aren’t shying away from evaluating and recruiting other players at the position.

One of those recruits is four-star Ryan Montgomery. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder from Findlay, Ohio has been to Ann Arbor a handful of times since being offered by Michigan back in June 2021, and he’ll be back this weekend for the BBQ.

Speaking to On3’s Zach Libby ($), Montgomery has built up quite the relationship with coach Campbell in his short amount of time being the new quarterback coach.

“Coach Campbell is not only going to coach you really hard on the field, he’s going to be there for you off the field,” Montgomery said. “He’s going to love you off the field. I know that I can go to him whenever I need to. One thing that I thought was really cool the first time I met him was that he asked about my family. It shows that he’s going to have a relationship with you and the rest of your family.”

Montgomery is ranked No. 195 overall, No. 12 at the quarterback spot and No. 8 from the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports’ composite. He holds other offers from Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue, Notre Dame, Georgia, Michigan State, Wisconsin, Florida, Miami, Colorado, South Carolina and more.

Top WR, former teammate of Alex Orji also visiting for BBQ

A top-200 overall prospect in the 2025 class, four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett will be in Ann Arbor this weekend for the BBQ. The 6-foot-1, 175-pounder hails from Sachse, Texas and is a former high school teammate of current Michigan quarterback Alex Orji.

He spoke recently with On3’s EJ Holland ($) to discuss being offered by Michigan back in May, his upcoming trip — which will already be his second visit to Ann Arbor in as many months — and as well as his relationship with Orji.

“I was very pumped about (the offer),” Lockett said. “Coach Bellamy came by the school. After that, he ended up giving me the offer. I was really excited about that. One of my best friends is Alex Orji, and I know he looked out for me as well. I don’t have a top list yet, but Michigan will for sure be on it. There is no doubt about it.”

It’s good to know that the Wolverines will already be on his top list, whenever that will be announced, and it sure seems like being friends with his former high school quarterback is playing a big role in Michigan’s eventual chances with him.

“Alex and I have had a great relationship since my freshman year when I was on the varsity squad,” Lockett said. “We started clicking from there. We had a brotherly bond from the beginning. He’s told me about the Michigan coaches, the players and the environment. He’s very confident that it’s the right place.”

When it comes to this upcoming trip, Lockett is hoping to bond more with head coach Jim Harbaugh, as well as take photos at the Big House.

Lockett is ranked No. 21 at the wide receiver position, No. 26 in the state of Texas and No. 161 overall on 247Sports’ composite.

In-state star ready for transfer to IMG

One of the top prospects in the state of Michigan — 2025 four-star athlete Alex Graham — will be headed to IMG Academy in Florida for, at the very least, his junior season. The 6-foot-1, 186-pounder from Cass Tech in Detroit is among Steve Clinkscale’s top targets in the defensive backfield in this recruiting cycle.

Speaking with On3’s Libby ($), Graham discussed how the next year or two in Florida will better prepare him for the collegiate level.

“I know that I’ll be going up against some of the wide receivers in the nation every day in practice,” Graham said. “IMG’s facilities and weight room will also help me get better and develop. I know that we’re all going to be ready for college down there.”

Several Michigan players have come via IMG in recent memory, including J.J. McCarthy and Greg Crippen in the 2021 cycle. Just because he’s headed south doesn’t mean he is forgetting about the hometown Wolverines.

“Michigan was the first ever to offer me and it’s been big to see them show so much love on the last visit. Literally, it gets better every time that I go up there,” Graham said.

He was last in Ann Arbor in June, and there’s no word on whether or not he will be back for the BBQ at the Big House this weekend. However, even if he doesn’t, Michigan sits in really good standing with Graham.

“Michigan made sure that they’re going to be in my top schools list,” Graham said.

The lone Crystal Ball prediction is in favor of Michigan. Graham is ranked No. 43 overall in the 2025 class on 247Sports’ composite.