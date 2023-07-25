As first reported by The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($), the Michigan Wolverines will be hosting a player this weekend for the BBQ at the Big House who recently entered the transfer portal — former Northwestern linebacker Nigel Glover.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is all set for his true freshman season, but entered the portal after the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald.

The Clayton, Ohio native was a high school teammate of Michigan safety Rod Moore, so there’s a clear and obvious connect for the Wolverines. However, Glover will also be visiting Kentucky and Michigan State prior to his visit to Ann Arbor this weekend, so this won’t be a shoo-in by any means.

Allen Trieu of 247Sports evaluated Glover while a high school prospect and had this to say:

Athletic defender with a prototypical frame for an outside linebacker. Has played like a hybrid safety in high school but should transition into being a full-time, traditional linebacker in college. Still has room to grow and add weight. Runs well to the ball and has change of direction that is outstanding for a player of his size. Will get physical and strike ball carriers. Will have to get used to working his way through the wash more and taking on blocks inside the box. He has come down and blitzed off the edge, but we do not see him have to take on and shed as much. He has the athletic qualities to be excellent in coverage but still needs experience in man to man. Should be able to get to the point where he can man on a tight end, possibly backs at the next level. Has to get stronger, and will likely have to adjust to how he is used in college but fits in any scheme because of his versatility and should be an impact college defender.

Glover was a four-star recruit in the 2023 class on 247Sports’ composite, ranking as the No. 355 overall prospect and the No. 10 player from the state of Ohio. If he commits to Michigan, he will be the fifth player from Ohio to join Michigan’s freshman class.