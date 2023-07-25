Josaiah Stewart could be a valuable speed-rusher for Michigan

Michigan has healthy depth out of their edge rushers, and they added a new name to the mix this offseason via the transfer portal in Coastal Carolina’s Josaiah Stewart.

The story so far

Stewart was a three-star prospect and recruited by Michigan, Central Michigan, Boston College and others but wound up at Coastal Carolina for his first two collegiate campaigns.

In two seasons at Coastal Carolina Josaiah Stewart tallied 16 sacks, 25.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound edge rusher was versatile for the Chanticleers. Stewart dropped back into coverage, was a pass-rusher, played the run, and played inside and outside for Coastal Carolina.

Stewart’s versatility led to him receiving a memorable nickname in 2021.

“I remember reading an article back in my freshman year, and they were describing me as a Tasmanian devil off the edge,” Stewart said on the In the Trenches Podcast. “Taz — somebody crazy off the edge, wreaking havoc, causing mayhem.”

At the conclusion of the 2022 season, Stewart entered the transfer portal and ultimately transferred to Michigan. Stewart’s abilities have impressed his teammates this offseason.

Outlook moving forward

Stewart will be part of a pass-rush rotation for Michigan this season. Braiden McGregor and Jaylen Harrell will receive a load of snaps, Derrick Moore will get his shots, and Stewart will be right in the thick of things.

Stewart plays with speed and has plenty of power to go with it. A jump up to Big Ten Conference play will be a challenge for Stewart, but he shouldn’t be counted out and he could become a force on Michigan’s defense.

“Definitely like to go speed-to-power, keep the tackles on their toes,” Stewart said. “I really define myself as a speed rusher. But don’t shy away from my power too much, because it’s there.”