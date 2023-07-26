Discussing a handful of significant recruits visiting for the BBQ at the Big House

The Michigan Wolverines are expecting a couple five-stars and a ton of other highly regarded prospects to visit Ann Arbor this weekend for their yearly BBQ at the Big House. With this weekend being the final opportunity for the coaching staff to spend some quality time with prospects before fall camp begins in August, this is a pivotal weekend to try and get some commitments heading into the season.

Von Lozon and Tyler Sealey discuss several of the anticipated visitors on this week’s Future Blue podcast.

