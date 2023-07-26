 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan picks up two more night games with release of NBC schedule

The Wolverines will get plenty of primetime coverage this fall.

By Adam.Childs
Michigan State v Michigan Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images

NBC’s Big Ten football schedule was reported on Wednesday, and to no surprise, the Michigan Wolverines will be playing two more night games according to a tweet by Brett McMurphy.

The Wolverines had already announced one night game, as they will take on the Bowling Green Falcons at 7:30 p.m. in their third game of the year on September 16 to close out the non-conference portion of the slate.

The first Big Ten night contest happens on Oct. 21 when the Wolverines make the short trip to East Lansing to take on the Michigan State Spartans at 7:30 p.m. The rivalry has been heated over the last few years and being under the lights should only make the game even more intriguing, as was certainly the case during — and after — the primetime affair last season.

The second new night game is a rematch of the Big Ten Championship game, when the Purdue Boilermakers come to Ann Arbor for the fist time since 2011 to take on the Wolverines on Nov. 4. The game with the Boilermakers will be the first ever night game at the Big House in the month of November; the Big Ten dropped their rule on not having night games in November this year to help get a deal with NBC in the new TV contract.

Michigan fans have long wanted more football games under the lights and this year it looks like they will get the enjoy at least three, with two coming at home.

