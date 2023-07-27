Discussing Jim Harbaugh’s potential looming suspension by the NCAA

Jim Harbaugh may not be on the sidelines in Ann Arbor for the first four games of the 2023 season. News broke Tuesday that the Wolverine’s head coach may be suspended by the NCAA for the first four games of the season stemming from some minor infractions related to recruiting, including allegedly lying to the NCAA about buying recruits food.

Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey react to the news and give their thoughts on the situation on this week’s Feeling Blue podcast.

