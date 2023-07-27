We’re a few days away from one of the biggest recruiting weekends of the year, with Michigan hosting a ton commits and recruits at the BBQ at the Big House. We’ll have more in the coming days, but there’s still plenty of recruiting news aside from the BBQ.

In today’s recruiting roundup, we’ll discuss a four-star wide receiver who expanded on his official visit, a four-star defensive lineman visiting this weekend, and a hoops commit making an impact at the FIBA U18 European Championship.

Gatlin Bair speaks on Michigan visit

We know that Bair is set to announce commit on Aug. 5, a little more than a month after he made his official visit to Ann Arbor. He recently spoke to 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($), saying he had a good time talking to Jim Harbaugh and other members of Michigan’s staff.

“It was great,” Bair said to 247Sports. “Really enjoyed meeting coach (Ben) Herbert and Abigail (O’Connor) the strength coach and nutritionist. What they do is next level and they’re elite at what they do. Also enjoyed seeing how (friend and Michigan tight end) Colston (Loveland) is doing. Also every time you get to talk to coach (Jim) Harbaugh is really enjoyable. It’s the all-around package and if I go there I’m gonna win games for sure.”

Boise State, Oregon, TCU and Nebraska are also considered strong contenders for the Burley, Idaho native. Bair is the 40th-best player on the 247Sports composite, along with the 10th-best wide receiver and the best recruit from Idaho.

4-star DL visiting Michigan this weekend

2025 four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall recently told Allen Trieu of 247Sports ($) he is visiting Michigan on Sunday, as well as Wisconsin on Saturday. It’ll be his first time on campus since he got the offer back in April.

Michigan would be pretty close to home for the Oak Park, Illinois native. He’s already got great size at 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds. On the 247sports composite, he’s rated in the top-150 nationally, the 17th-best defensive lineman and the third-best recruit from Illinois.

Marshall has picked up offers from Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Penn State, Alabama and Notre Dame, among others.

2024 hoops commit playing well for Team Germany

Germany has advanced to the Round of 16 in the FIBA U18 European Championships, and 2024 Michigan commit Christian Anderson Jr. has been a big factor in their success.

Anderson has been dominant on both ends for Germany, a team that went undefeated in the group stage. Through four games from July 22-26, he has averaged 14.5 points, 3.5 assists, three rebounds and 2.5 steals, and was recently featured on a list of 10 standouts by FIBA.

Anderson showed off his playmaking ability in the win over Poland, using his pivot foot in the lane to keep defenders guessing and finishing from mid-range. He also finished over bigger defenders at the rim, hit a three, played well in transition and showcased great court vision when finding teammates. He finished the game with 14 points, two assists and six steals.

VS POLAND ( )



Germany is now 2-0 in U18 Euros Div A

Taking on Turkey today at 15:30@FIBA @DBB_Basketball pic.twitter.com/3pZjIK60vb — Christian Anderson Jr. (@chrisanders2024) July 24, 2023

Anderson has been committed to Michigan for almost two years now, and is one of two commits in the 2024 class, along with guard Durral Brooks. Maize n Brew has interviewed the Oak Hill guard several times, most recently talking to him weeks before the European Championship.