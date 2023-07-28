In the Michigan Wolverines’ sixth game of the conference season, they welcome the Purdue Boilermakers to town for the first time since 2011. NBC recently announced the game will be under the lights for the first ever November night game at Michigan Stadium. The game will also be a rematch of the Big Ten Championship from last season, which Michigan won 43-22 to claim its second straight conference title.

Week 6 - Purdue Boilermakers

2022 Record: 8-6 overall, 6-3 in Big Ten

8-6 overall, 6-3 in Big Ten Head Coach: Ryan Walters, first season

Ryan Walters, first season Key Losses: QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones

QB Aidan O’Connell, WR Charlie Jones Key Additions: QB Hudson Card, WR Corey Gammage

The Boilermakers won a mediocre Big Ten West last year and made their first ever Big Ten Championship appearance. Against Michigan, they used a short passing attack, but couldn’t get into the end zone and settled for five field goals.

Gone from that team is quarterback Aidan O’Connell and wide receiver Charlie Jones, who were the catalysts to their run. Entering is transfer wide receiver Corey Gammage from Marshall and quarterback Hudson Card from Texas.

Gammage is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound receiver who gives Card a big target to throw to. Card is hoping he and Gammage can replicate the success O’Connell and Jones had last year as they look to help the Boilermaker rule the West again.

The Boilermakers will also be breaking in a new head coach after Jeff Brohm bolted for his alma mater Louisville. Brohm turned down the Cardinals years ago, but couldn’t pass up the opportunity a second time.

In Brohm’s place is Ryan Walters, who was the defensive coordinator last season for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Walters has the familiarity of being in the Big Ten, but will it be enough to help lead the Boilermakers to a second straight Big Ten West Championship?

It isn’t going to be an easy road for the Boilermakers this year, as they will have to play in Iowa City, as well as contests against Ohio State and Wisconsin. That’s all before they meet up with the Wolverines on Nov. 4 under the lights.