What’s next for Michigan CB recruiting after Aaron Scott commits to Ohio State

One of the top corners in the 2024 class is officially off the board, as four-star cornerback Aaron Scott announced his commitment to the hometown Ohio State Buckeyes over Michigan and Oregon.

This is one of the few losses on the recruiting trail for Steve Clinkscale and the Wolverines over the Buckeyes in this cycle, as they previously acquired commitments from four-star running back Jordan Marshall and four-star edge Elias Rudolph.

The Wolverines still have zero cornerbacks committed in the 2024 class. They swung and missed on Scott, four-star Bryce West (OSU), four-star Jameer Grimsley (Alabama), four-star Terhyon Nichols (Kentucky), four-star Ondre Evans (LSU) and four-star Boo Carter (Tennessee), just to name a handful.

So what’s next for Clinkscale and company when it comes to cornerback recruiting?

Well, it’s kind of back to square one. They can obviously continue to recruit Scott and some of their other top targets until signing day, which I would expect them to do. But they can also circle back with a few corners that were lower on their board and see where things go from there — four-star Kyan McDonald immediately comes to mind, a player with versatility in the defensive backfield. He has said he’s taking his time with his recruitment and is in no rush to make a decision. He still has official visits to use, so maybe the Wolverines can get him up for a gameday this fall.

Among the already-committed prospect I would continue to recruit is the aforementioned Ondre Evans, who is one of four cornerbacks in LSU’s class, and it looks like they have a decent shot at landing another one in five-star Kobe Black. If Black ends up committing to LSU, perhaps Evans has second thoughts gives Michigan a closer look.

Finally, I anticipate Michigan to do some senior film evaluation and send out offers to cornerbacks this fall. This is something that has worked out quite well for the Wolverines in the past couple cycles, especially on the defensive side of the ball, as they have offered several players late in the cycle and ended up getting commitments. Just to name a few, players like 2023 linebacker Jason Hewlett, 2023 defensive lineman Roderick Pierce and 2022 linebacker Jimmy Rolder come to mind as guys Michigan offered quite late and now have on the team.

All in all, it isn’t great the Wolverines don’t have any cornerbacks committed yet. However, there is still plenty of time to change the narrative. Clink is among the very best defensive back coaches in the country and will get the best out of anyone he coaches, so as long as they get a couple guys they like to commit before the end of the cycle, I will trust Clink to coach these guys up and turn them into quality college players.