After a second straight College Football Playoff berth, the Michigan Wolverines looks to continue their recent string of success this fall. The team will be led by the likes of J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum and a monster offensive line.

Many pundits are high on the team going into the season, with many outlets putting Michigan in their pre-season top-four alongside teams like Alabama, Georgia, and Ohio State. One of those pundits, Phil Steele, recently released his preseason All-American list, with five Wolverines making the cut.

Steele high praised both offensive and defensive standouts on the Michigan roster, after putting the team at #4 on his preseason rankings. He named both Corum and Zak Zinter as First-Team All Americans, citing both seniors as key parts of an offensive that returns much of its talent from last year.

Corum returns after a Heisman-caliber 2022 that was cut a few games short due to injury, with Zinter returning to an offensive line that is a two-time reigning Joe Moore winner.

Steee also named linebacker Junior Colson as a Second-Team All American, while writing in defensive tackle Kris Jenkins as a Third-Team All American. Both the guys turned down the NFL Draft in April for another shot at a national championship. The two started all 14 games last season, bringing back significant veteran leadership and talent to a defense that hopes to continue its trend of success this season.

Last but not least, Steele named running back Donovan Edwards as a Fourth-Team All American. Edward’s talent is clear as day, as he ran for just under 1,000 yards last season, starting all three games in Corum’s absence and dominating Ohio State for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

What do you think of this list? Was anybody left off you think should have been included?