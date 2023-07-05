Discussing Jeremiah Beasley, Elias Rudolph and Dominic Nichols committing to Michigan

The Future Blue podcast is back this week to discuss the three latest commitments to the Michigan Wolverines’ 2024 class — four-star edge Dominic Nichols, four-star linebacker Jeremiah Beasley and four-star edge Elias Rudolph.

Michigan held off Clemson and other solid programs for Nichols, who is another stud edge prospect at 6-foot-5, 252 pounds.

The importance of Beasley committing to Michigan over Michigan State.

Rudolph commits to U-M over Ohio State (smart kid), continuing the Wolverines’ dominance of Ohio recruiting in this cycle.

Von Lozon and Tyler Sealey discuss on this week’s podcast!

