Discussing the new ‘Beat Georgia’ drill for Michigan Football, surprise recruiting update

There were some mixed feelings surrounding a report that the Michigan Wolverines have implemented a “Beat Georgia” drill into their practices, similar to the “Beat Ohio State” drill the team started a few years ago. Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey discuss the drill and the response to the report on social media.

Also, 2024 five-star defensive lineman Justin Scott made an announcement recently that turned heads when he committed to Ohio State, after he was considered a Michigan lean. Tyler and Luke break down what happened to lead up to that commitment.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF