After back-to-back wins over Ohio State, Big Ten championships and College Football Playoff trips, it’s safe to say the expectations for Michigan football are as high as they’ve ever been under Jim Harbaugh.

Jim Harbaugh has said this is the best version of a team he’s coached in almost a decade at the helm of his alma mater. And in a recent interview with MLive at his youth football camp at Detroit Catholic Central High School, we were re-affirmed that star running back Blake Corum is lock step with his head coach.

“I agree right with him,” Corum said to Aaron McMann. “I think this is coach Harbaugh’s best team.”

Corum didn’t mince words in this interview, giving a lot of quotes that will make Michigan fans want to run through a brick wall, including this one about his championship aspirations.

“If we don’t win the National Championship, it’s not a successful season in my eyes,” Corum said. “I came here with goals — we reached some of them, but that’d be icing on the cake.”

If the Wolverines want to win a national championship, they need to keep thriving in the running game. Corum is a huge part of that — in 12 games last season, he rushed for a staggering 5.9 yards per carry, 1,463 yards and 18 scores. He’s part of what is one of the best running back duos in all of college football, with his teammate Donovan Edwards also rushing 7.1 yards per carry, just under 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns. Both guys were also threats in the passing game, combining for 29 catches for 280 yards and three scores.

When you combine those two forces with all the new additions to an already tremendous offensive line, it’s hard not to get excited about what the Wolverines can do offensively.

“Getting Donovan and I on the field at the same time, we’ll see about that,” Corum said. “And the new additions — Drake (Nugent) from Stanford, you have LD (LaDarius Henderson) from Arizona State, big (Myles) Hinton. Just so many new additions along with everyone kind of coming back.”

There’s a lot to like about this year’s team, and with all the talent in place, Corum sees that translating into more than a few guys playing at the next level.

“He might have said we could break the record with the number of people drafted in this upcoming draft,” Corum said. “I believe (Harbaugh). We have a great team, we have a lot of great returning players and a lot of great additions. I’m excited to see what we can do.”