Mike Elston and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up their first defensive line commitment of the 2025 class in the form of in-state four-star Bobby Kanka.

The Howell native is listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds. Michigan was among the first programs to offer him a scholarship, doing so back in Feb. 2022. He also gained offers from Michigan State, Penn State, Louisville, Minnesota, Tennessee, Syracuse and more.

Since being offered by Elston, Kanka has been a frequent visitor in Ann Arbor. He visited most recently for the BBQ at the Big House, but also made visits for a camp held in Ann Arbor back in June — where he took home defensive line MVP honors — a spring practice in March and the games against Penn State and Michigan State this past season.

Kanka is the No. 4 player in the state of Michigan, No. 32 player along the defensive line and No. 312 overall player in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports’ composite. You can check out some of his best sophomore season highlights in the video below.