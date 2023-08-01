Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines have made their latest offer on the recruiting trail to 2026 point guard Jonathan Sanderson.

The 6-foot-2 prospect is heading into his sophomore year at Saline High School and has already picked up offers from five other schools, including Iowa and Illinois.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Michigan pic.twitter.com/ptbF8sCZ7m — Jonathan Sanderson (@jonathan_sand10) July 30, 2023

Sanderson is no stranger to Michigan hoops, as his father, Jon Sanderson, is the head strength and conditioning coach for the program. Sanderson has been a part of Michigan athletics since 2009 when he started serving as the head strength and conditioning coach for both the men’s basketball and women’s golf teams.

Prior to his days at Michigan, Sanderson played collegiate basketball for Ohio State and was even a member of their Final Four team in 2009. He is the only NCAA strength and conditioning coach to be a part of the Final Four as a player and a coach.

Michigan currently does not have any players committed in either their 2025 or 2026 recruiting classes. It’s still early (very early) in Sanderson’s recruitment, but the Wolverines would certainly welcome his scoring ability, and it would be no surprise to see him stick close to home and join the Michigan program with his father.