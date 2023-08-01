Just a few days after losing out on four-star Aaron Scott to Ohio State, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines just picked up their first cornerback commit of the 2024 class from three-star Jo’Ziah Edmond.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pounder from Nappanee, Indiana was originally committed to the Purdue Boilermakers, but decommitted and flipped his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday.

Edmond visited Michigan last month to participate in a football camp, where he impressed the coaching staff and came away with an offer. He also performed at a camp in Florida last month and earned a spot on the All-American Bowl team following the camp. 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins considered him one of the standouts that day:

“There wasn’t a better looking defensive back in attendance than Edmond, at least when it came to a height/weight/speed standpoint. Edmond is long and can run. He started his prep career off as a wide receiver, but has got more and more burn at defensive back. And while the technique might still be a work in progress, the tools are there for him to emerge as a difference-maker in the secondary.”

He also holds offers from Kentucky, Wisconsin, Baylor, Iowa State and more.

As a junior in 2022, Edmond compiled 28 tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble.

Edmond is ranked No. 65 at the cornerback position, No. 8 in the state of Indiana and No. 723 overall in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings. He is the second member of the secondary to commit to the Wolverines in this cycle, as he joins four-star safety Jacob Oden.

You can check out highlights from his junior season below.