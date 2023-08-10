You can never have too many corners on the depth chart in college football, and the Michigan Wolverines just landed another good one. Jeremiah Lowe, a 2024 three-star corner from Lexington, Kentucky, just announced his commitment to Michigan at Frederick Douglass High School.

Lowe, a 5-foot-11, 170-pound corner, has been heavily recruited by Steve Clinkscale for quite some time, having offered him in June 2022. He didn’t become a major priority until guys like Aaron Scott and Bryce West, top targets the position in the class, committed elsewhere.

Lowe is rated just outside the top-1,000 on the 247Sports composite, being ranked as the 97th-best corner and the ninth-best recruit from the state of Kentucky. He also had offers from Kentucky, Marshall, Eastern Kentucky, Missouri and West Virginia, among others.

Steve Clinkscale and the Wolverines now have two corners committed in the 2024 class, with both committing in the last 10 days. Three-star Jo’Ziah Edmond is considered an athlete on 247Sports, but he was recruited by Michigan as a cornerback.

In terms of Lowe’s fit within the Wolverines, his size and speed implies he could thrive as a nickel corner. He very well could be a key piece on special teams, as well.

We should see a lot of new faces in the cornerback room for the Wolverines this upcoming season. Josh Wallace transferred in from UMass, and 2023 four-stars Jyaire Hill and Cameron Calhoun have already enrolled at Michigan. Hopefully that group can bond and offer 2024 guys like Lowe and Edmond a few pointers when they get to campus.

Michigan now has 28 commits in the 2024 recruiting cycle and maintain the No. 6 spot in 247Sports’ composite class rankings.

You can watch Lowe’s junior season highlight reel below.