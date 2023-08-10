We’re a few weeks away from the college football season starting and recruits being on the sidelines for official visits, but there’s still plenty of recruiting news for Michigan fans in the meantime.

This recruiting roundup includes two highly talented players, including the top player in the 2025 class shedding light on the BBQ at the Big House. We also have a 2026 athlete talking about his offer.

Bryce Underwood recaps BBQ at the Big House

Five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who plays high school in Belleville, is the No. 1 overall recruit in the 2025 class and was one of many talented targets to attend the BBQ at the Big House.

He recently spoke about coming back to Michigan with The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($) — he always seems happy to visit the college that’s close to home.

“It was a great time, for sure,” Underwood said. “Michigan wanted me there so bad so I had to show them love. It’s the hometown team so I had to show love. They were happy that I came.”

Coaches are now allowed to reach out to 2025 recruits directly, with Michigan quarterback coach Kirk Campbell being among the first to do so. Underwood has visited Michigan several times and has developed a good rapport with Campbell.

“The best part about coach Campbell is that he understands,” Underwood said. “He’s a person who wants you to take care of anything that you have to do while putting him second. That’s why he’s a great guy.”

Underwood also said he’s close with LSU quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan. The Tigers and the Wolverines appear to be the leaders in Underwood’s recruitment; hopefully Michigan can win this recruitment when he decides on Jan. 6.

Four-star DL discusses BBQ visit

Nathaniel Marshall, a 2025 four-star defensive lineman, was also at the BBQ at the Big House. He had some good things to say about Michigan’s coaching staff, as he told The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($).

“All the coaches were cool and down to earth, so it was great connecting and getting a chance to talk to them all. I look forward to continued conversations and relationship building with them.”

This was Marshall’s first time seeing Michigan’s campus after getting an offer in April. He’s acquired nearly two dozen offers, including from Alabama, Illinois, Iowa, Penn State and Wisconsin. On the 247Sports composite, he’s a top-100 prospect who is ranked as the seventh-best defensive lineman and the third-best Illinois recruit.

It’s unclear what school is a favorite for Marshall this early in the process, but Michigan appears to be higher on his list after the visit.

“Getting on campus and having face-to-face time with the coaches makes things more real, so of course it did (make my interest go up),” Marshall said.

2026 ATH discusses earning Michigan offer

I don’t love he used the red ‘O’ emoji in his tweet, but Cam Thomas, a 2026 athlete from Ohio, picked up an offer from the Wolverines following his recent visit for the BBQ at the Big House.

“Getting the call (Monday) morning from coach Clink and to be extended an offer from Michigan is everything I could have dreamed of,” Thomas said to The Wolverine’s Libby ($). “Michigan is a dream school of mine so after working so hard this offseason to be the best player I can be for my coaches and teammates at Lakota West is awesome. Earning this offer going into my sophomore year is an amazing feeling. Only makes me work harder.”

Thomas is not yet ranked on the composite with how young he is, but he’s already collected more than a dozen offers, including from Cincinnati, Georgia Tech and Marshall. He assured he’ll be back for a game this season.

“Michigan is always going to be on top of my list just from the history and name,” Thomas said.