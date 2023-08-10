Jesse Minter says Ernest Hausmann’s raised level of play in LB room

Michigan has a bevy of talented players who entered the program via the transfer portal this offseason, and Ernest Hausmann’s name is amongst the standouts.

The former Nebraska linebacker has gotten acclimated to Michigan’s defense quickly and has impressed defensive coordinator Jesse Minter from the onset.

Now in fall camp, Hausmann’s playing at a high level whilst vying for a starting spot on Michigan’s defense.

“Ernest is doing a great job,” defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said on Thursday. “He’s picked up our defense. He’s a film junkie. He has raised the level of play in that room. “Just by him coming in and his mentality. The way he approaches it.”

Hausmann loads of snaps as a true freshman in 2022, playing in 12 games with seven starts while amassing 54 tackles (36 solo) and one sack. Hausmann had a good showing during Michigan’s Spring Game in April, where he had a game-high 8 total tackles (4 solo) and a forced fumble.

Minter said that with the emergence of Hausmann, fellow linebackers in Michael Barrett and Junior Colson have been playing at a really high level. Minter went on to note that when a player feels comfortable at their position it can do something to them mentally, and good competition can do the opposite “when you feel like there’s challengers coming.”

“I told Ernest to go take their job,” Minter said. “I told them to hold him off and keep your job. I feel like he’s just raised the level of play in that whole room and very excited he’s here.”

Earlier this week Michael Barrett said that Hausmann came in with the mindset to learn and grind, which earned the respect of his peers.

“He’s a quick learner that came in ready to learn and ready to work,” Barrett said. “We push each other every day.”

Hausmann said in April that he loves competition and is just focused on what he does on a daily basis.

“You can’t control who is place one, two, three but I can control what I’m able to do every day,” Hausmann said. “I take great pride in what I do each day, my habits each day.”

Apparently, Hausmann’s habits are consistently good.