Blake Corum, J.J. McCarthy named to 2023 preseason Walter Camp watch list

A couple days after being named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum has now earned a spot on the watch list for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year, as voted on by a group of head coaches and sports information directors. His quarterback, J.J. McCarthy, was also included on the list.

They're on the Walter Camp Player of the Year Watch List for the best player in the nation.#GoBlue | https://t.co/PaeCXeCT05 pic.twitter.com/7prb3sEqLo — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 11, 2023

Corum has earned spots on multiple watch lists this preseason. Along with the Walter Camp and Doak Walker watch lists, he is also on watch list for the Maxwell Award, given every season to the player of the year in college football. McCarthy has also been placed on the watch lists for the Davey O’Brien — given to the best quarterback in college football — and the Maxwell Award.

Coming back for his senior season, Corum is due for another monster campaign. He racked up 1,463 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, to go along with 11 receptions for 80 yards and another score. Due to those efforts, he was a Doak Walker Award finalist, a unanimous First-Team All-American and finished seventh for the Heisman Trophy. Had he been healthy and had a Donovan Edwards-esque game against Ohio State, Corum very well may have won the Heisman.

Having Edwards by his side, the 1A/1B backfield for the Wolverines should be a potent attack yet again in 2023.

There are also lofty expectations for McCarthy this season. He completed 208-of-322 pass attempts for 2,719 yards and 22 touchdowns as a first-year starter. He also had 306 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

McCarthy has had the entire offseason to prepare as the No. 1 quarterback in Ann Arbor, as there’s no competition for QB1 this year. With a healthy offseason and a full spring/fall to practice, there’s no reason he shouldn’t be able to accomplish even more in 2023, at least from a statistical standpoint.