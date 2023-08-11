Roman Wilson believes he can be J.J. McCarthy’s ‘go-to guy’

Michigan receiver Roman Wilson told the media on Thursday he feels he can take his game to the next level after a productive spring.

“Being a more dependable, reliable receiver,” Wilson said.

Wilson has a lot of speed to his game and was Michigan’s biggest deep threat in 2022. In all, Wilson had 25 receptions for 376 yards and four touchdowns. Now entering the 2023 season, Wilson believes he can execute at a high level with quarterback J.J. McCarthy.

“I feel like I can step into that role of being J.J.’s go-to guy,” Wilson said. “If that’s what he wants, I’m ready for that. I feel like that’s what’s going to take me to the next level.”

Wilson said McCarthy’s really stepped into the QB1 role, seeing him in the team facility even more. Wilson went on to call McCarthy “a great quarterback”, “special”, and “different.” As good as McCarthy is and can become, he’ll need the help of Wilson and the rest of the wideouts to step up and do their job. That’s something Wilson’s well aware of and embraces.

“Every great quarterback has a great receiver with him. It’s gonna come down to how elite our passing game is gonna be,” Wilson explained. “Who can be that go-to receiver? Who’s gonna be dependable? I gotta be there. I gotta make plays when he wants me to, even when I’m not open, I still got to make a play.”

McCarthy told the media earlier this week how important it is for the offense to be balanced this season. If that is indeed the case, Wilson will be a major component to that balance.

“In order to get over that hump, in order to push through and wring out the most potential we have as an offense, you got to be balanced,” McCarthy said.

In Michigan’s loss to TCU in the Fiesta Bowl Wilson had his best game of the season, recording five receptions for 104 yards and one touchdown along with one rushing attempt that went for an 18-yard score.

Get the ball in Wilson’s hands and good things are bound to happen this season.