Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is entering his first season with complete control of the Wolverine offense. While there’s no debate about who we’ll see taking snaps and handoffs on Michigan’s first possession of the year, there’s less certainty on who will make up the offensive line and round out the wide receiver corps.

With four players fighting for the two tackle spots, and a wide-open field for the third wide receiver role, I’m digging deeper into how these fall camp competitions are developing and how Moore will handle deciding who wins those competitions.

Offensive Tackle

Not only does Michigan return all of its tackles from last season, except for NFL Draft pick Ryan Hayes, but the Wolverines also added to the position through the transfer portal. Michigan now has four players that could start week one, but there are only two spots. While Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart got in the action last year, they’ll be competing with Pac-12 transfers LaDarius Henderson and Myles Hinton this fall.

“You just turn on the film [and see] whose playing better, whose more locked in on their assignments, who’s playing more physical, who’s playing more dominant and it’s a very healthy competition right now,” Moore said about how he’ll determine who earns the starting role.

Moore said this isn’t a competition that needs to be solidified before the season starts either.

“We got four starting tackles and we’ll see who the first two are in the first couple of games, first game, and we’ll see there. But very excited about where they’re all at and the steps that they’re taking to be dominant players,” he said.

Wide Receiver 3

We’re expecting Cornelius Johnson and Roman Wilson to start on the outside for Michigan, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who could hold down the third spot in the unit. In recent weeks, we’ve heard J.J. McCarthy talk about his connection with high school teammate Tyler Morris, with Roman Wilson mentioning his development at Friday’s media availability. Moore says he doesn’t know who the third wideout will be, but he wants all of his guys ready if given the opportunity.

“This year [McCarthy] has a lot of outlets. So we’re going to see who that person is. Do I know who it is yet? No, and really don’t want to have one person that the defense is holding on anyway. So we want to be very multiple and allow all the guys to shine and feed everybody in different situations,” he said.

In addition to Morris, keep an eye on Darius Clemmons, Peyton O’Leary, and Fredrick Moore.

Who will we see on the offensive line in week one? Who will join Johnson and Wilson on the outside? Let us know in the comments.