Donovan Edwards hopes to be on field with Blake Corum at same time

The Michigan Wolverines have arguably the most talented backfield in the country with the duo of Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards. Both players are healthy, both are ready to do big things this fall.

Corum and Edwards have skill sets that complement each other well, and it’s worth pondering what a play package with both on them on the field would look like. Both players can catch passes, both can handle inside and outside runs, and both can pass-protect. There’s not much that either can’t do. Which makes it all the more imperative that they both see the field as much as possible.

The best players will play the majority of snaps on Michigan’s offense, and there’s reason to believe Michigan’s working on ways that Edwards and Corum can both thrive on the field at the same time.

On Friday morning Edwards was asked about the possibility of both he and Corum seeing the field together.

“Absolutely,” Edwards said. “I would hope so. That’s the coaches’ plan. I don’t want to say anything too specific, but I hope so.”

While Edwards didn’t say anything specific, there’s one thing that’s obvious — if Edwards is on the field at the same time as Corum, Michigan can utilize Edwards as a pass-catcher or at least have the opponent concerned about that potential. Edwards had receptions for 200 yards and two touchdowns last season. Those numbers would have been even higher if he didn’t tear his patella tendon in Week 2 and break his thumb against Nebraska in November. Now 100 percent healthy, expect to see Edwards’ explosion and pass-catching abilities on full display.

“You can’t cover me and worry about Blake at the same time,” Edwards said. “You got to pick and choose the matchup which you want to lose at.”

On Thursday Sherrone Moore was also asked about Edwards and Corum on the field at the same time. Moore’s answer indicates it’ll be a fluid situation where Edwards will have a different role on a week-to-week basis. This will hinge on the opponent and other factors.

“I can’t tell you that, right? But Donovan practices at a high level. He can do it all. We’re going to really get the best players the ball, we’re going to put them in the right position,” Moore said. “Every game, he’ll be different places. You saw last year he lined up as a wideout and lined up in the backfield. He caught the ball out of the backfield and caught the ball at wideout. We’ll continue to do different things to showcase his talents and get the best players the ball at the times we need to.”

The construct outlined in this article, if implemented effectively by Sherrone Moore and the Michigan coaching staff, could make the Wolverines offense incredibly diverse and dynamic.

The game of football evolves, and Michigan’s offense is evolving with it.