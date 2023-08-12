Announced on Twitter on Saturday, 2024 four-star edge Elias Rudolph has flipped his commitment from the Michigan Wolverines to the Miami Hurricanes.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pounder from Ohio originally committed to Michigan back in July over his other schools like Ohio State, Cincinnati, Pitt, Penn State and others. The Hurricanes came on a tad late at first, but made up for it (I wonder how...) at the end of the day.

This is the second recruiting cycle in a row Miami has flipped a four-star edge prospect from Michigan, as the Hurricanes flipped 2023 class member Collins Acheampong from the Wolverines back in November.

Rudolph was one of four edge prospects committed to Michigan’s 2024 recruiting class. The Wolverines still hold commitments from four-stars Dominic Nichols, Devon Baxter and Jacob Smith. Four-star athlete commits Mason Curtis and Jaden Smith could also eventually grow into an edge type prospect, so while this may seem like bad news on the surface, the program can easily bounce back from it.

Rudolph becomes the first decommitment of the cycle for the Wolverines, and drops the total number of commitments down to 27. Michigan continues to hold onto the No. 6 spot in 247Sports’ composite team rankings for the 2024 class.