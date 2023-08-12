Report: Jim Harbaugh expected to coach in all games in 2023, alleged NCAA violations to be revisited

We finally have a resolution to the battle between Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the NCAA.

Well, sort of.

As first reported by Yahoo’s Dan Wetzel, a deal was in place between Harbaugh and the NCAA for the Michigan head coach to be suspended the first four games of the 2023 season. However, that deal is now off, as it ran into hurdles near the end of the process.

What this means now is Harbaugh will be able to coach throughout the entire 2023 season and this will be brought back up next offseason. So while Harbaugh is able to be on the sidelines for Michigan’s home opener against East Carolina and beyond, it’s a possibility he could still serve a suspension in 2024.

Of course, these NCAA violations come from the now-infamous Burgergate — Harbaugh allegedly purchased burgers for committed recruits in Ann Arbor during the COVID recruiting dead period and the NCAA claims Harbaugh lied to them when asked about it. Workouts over Zoom, as well as analysts performing on-field coaching, are also a part of these NCAA violations.

This is a massive win for the Wolverines. Harbaugh will now be able to coach in every single game in 2023 during a season where Michigan is among the early favorites to not only win the Big Ten (+175 on DraftKings), but also win the National Championship (+800).

With J.J. McCarthy, Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and countless other contributors from the 2022 team returning for another season, the Wolverines are set up as well as any team in the country to make a deep run in the College Football Playoff. Harbaugh being back for all games during the season would make it that much more sweet if the Wolverines are able to do what they haven’t done since 1997.