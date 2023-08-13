Things are getting weird(er) when it comes to the NCAA’s bloodlust for going after head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program for alleged infractions that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

There have been various reports since late July indicating Harbaugh was set to serve a four-game suspension this fall, but new reports indicate those suspension parameters are off the table and that no deal was reached between Harbaugh and the NCAA. In short, Harbaugh will coach the entire 2023 season and the case could be heard by a committee this offseason.

This is where things get really weird.

Derrick Crawford, NCAA Vice President of Hearing Operations, released a statement about the matter on Saturday.

“Related to impermissible on and off-campus recruiting during the COVID-19 dead period and impermissible coaching activities.” Crawford also said what the case isn’t about: “Not a cheeseburger.”

Here’s the problem with Crawford’s statement. He’s not allowed to say anything about a case before the case is finalized and part of the public record. There are no exceptions for saying a case involved impermissible recruiting and isn’t about a cheeseburger.

Harbaugh’s attorney, Tom Mars, posted something noteworthy from NCAA Bylaws and Internal Rules.

Not a forbidden comment about any particular NCAA enforcement case. Just some information about the NCAA's Bylaws and internal rules regarding public comments by the COI and the parties to a pending NCAA matter while the case is being adjudicated.

NCAA BYLAW 19.3.1: Public Disclosure

THE COMMITTEE ON INFRACTIONS (COI) AND THE INFRACTIONS APPEALS COMMITTEE SHALL NOT MAKE PUBLIC DISCLOSURES ABOUT A PENDING CASE UNTIL THE CASE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED IN ACCORDANCE WITH PRESCRIBED PROCEDURES. However, if information concerning a case is made public, the parties [NOT THE COI] may confirm, correct or deny the information made public.”

Pursuant to the NCAA’s internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case. Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?



Unreal.

It’s clear Crawford violated NCAA bylaws with his statement.

The Athletic’s Stewart Mandel, a veteran college football reporter said he’s never seen anything like this.

“In 20 years I’ve never seen the NCAA give much of any comment about an infractions case before it’s final,” Mandel said. “This one is … very specific.”

Jim Harbaugh made it clear last month at Big Ten Media Day that he can’t talk about any aspect of the matter, his lawyer Tom Mars has done the same. They’ve followed the bylaws. However, the leaks have all come from the NCAA.

The news of a potential suspension broke (leaked) just a day before Big Ten Media Day. This put the news at the forefront of Harbaugh’s appearance on media day. And news (another leak) came from the NCAA this time around as well. Then the rotted cherry on top came in the form of Crawford’s statement which violated NCAA bylaws. Yet Harbaugh’s the one they’re going after for not following rules? Crawford needs to take a long look in the mirror and say, “Maybe it’s me.”

“Pursuant to the NCAA’s internal operating procedures, and under threat of penalties, Michigan, the involved coaches, and their lawyers are prohibited from uttering a word about this ongoing case,” Mars said on social media. “Yet the NCAA can issue a public statement putting its spin on the case?”

The NCAA is indeed putting its own spin on the case, but they’re losing the battle in the court of public opinion. It’s been embarrassing for them, and now it’s become a full-on circus and clown show.

Seeing as Crawford violated NCAA rules it would be wise for him and the NCAA to drop the case at this point. The only thing that seems inevitable from this point forth is if the NCAA continues to go after Harbaugh they will make more of an ass out of themselves than they already have.