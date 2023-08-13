Ernest Hausmann’s path to Michigan, outlook for 2023

Linebacker Ernest Hausmann is young but has the mentality of a veteran. Hausmann comes to the Wolverines after transferring from Nebraska this offseason and will have a major role on the defense.

The story so far

Hausmann was a three-star recruit in the 2022 class and ranked as the No. 65 linebacker nationally. As a senior in high school, he had 80 tackles and two sacks and would wind up committing to his home state school in the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Hausmann received plenty of run as a true freshman at Nebraska, playing in 12 games played with seven starts, 54 tackles (36 solo) and one sack.

While Hausmann hasn’t played in an official game for the Wolverines yet, he was impressive in Michigan’s spring game in April, posting a game-high eight total tackles (four solo). Hausmann’s biggest play came when he forced Jack Tuttle to fumble.

Great job by Ernest Hausmann forcing a fumble on Jack Tuttle pic.twitter.com/33KlTAp5u8 — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) April 4, 2023

Outlook moving forward

Hausmann knows the competition at linebacker is ongoing and will drag on through fall camp.

“I’ll never back down from any challenge that comes my way,” Hausmann said after the spring game. “I go about my business. I have a lot of pride in my day-to-day routine, and I truly believe that if I continue through my routine, my habits, I’ll put myself in the best position to be in the mix for playing time on the field.”

Michigan LB Michael Barrett, who’s entering his sixth season at Michigan, has noticed a lot of positives to Hausmann’s game.

“He’s smart, fast, and can move,” Barrett said in March. “How fast he’s learning the defense, coming along with our guys, blending in, meshing together well with everyone. He’s gonna be a great player. I like his enthusiasm, the way he flies around at practice. He always has a smile on his face. He’s going to bring something to this team.”

Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter told the media this week that Hausmann has been a “quick learner.”

“Ernest is doing a great job,” Minter said. “He’s picked up our defense. He’s a film junkie. He has raised the level of play in that room. “Just by him coming in and his mentality. The way he approaches it.”

Look for Hausmann to have some explosive showings this fall.