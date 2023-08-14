One of the best guards in the 2025 class is visiting Michigan soon. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, 2025 five-star combo guard Meleek Thomas will officially visit Ann Arbor from Sept. 8-10.

The 6-3 SG is a Top-5 prospect in the country. Also holds offers from Duke, Kentucky, UConn, Alabama, Auburn, Kansas, others. https://t.co/DXTx201PS8 pic.twitter.com/rxWzep2Gbi — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) August 13, 2023

Hailing from Midland, Pennsylvania, Thomas is the top-ranked combo guard in his class on the 247Sports composite and is the sixth-ranked player overall in the class. He is also reportedly visiting Auburn at the end of September, and he’s collected offers from more than 20 schools, including Duke, Kansas and Kentucky.

It’s easy to see why the young guard is so highly coveted already. Thomas is a smooth scorer who dictates the pace of the game, and he’s already got a Dirk Nowitzki-style midrange jumper off one foot in his bag of tricks.

5-Star Meleek Thomas is DIFFERENT! He’s been going crazy in AAU @ThomasMeleek pic.twitter.com/kQWGybhTpZ — Courtside Films (@CourtsideFilms) July 18, 2023

Thomas looks so comfortable with his jump shot, especially when he dribbles into it. He’s got a nice handle, and with his lanky 6-foot-4 frame and a high release point, he can get his shop in limited space against any defender.

He uses head fakes and hesitation dribbles to get anywhere he wants, and he has a smooth handle and a quick first step to get to the rim. Thomas has the confidence to let it fly from anywhere; when he’s on, any college basketball team could use a guy like him.

Thomas may very well end up being the No. 1 recruit in his class, and he’s already gathered lots of attention from some of the best schools in the country. Props to Michigan for getting him on campus early. If Thomas decided to commit to Michigan, he has the upside to be one of best pure scorers in Juwan Howard’s head coaching tenure.