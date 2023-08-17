Recruiting Roundup: Michigan commits named to MaxPreps Preseason All-American team

We’re days away from the high school football season kicking off, and two 2024 Michigan commits were named to a preseason All-American list.

In today’s roundup, we’ll discuss that and more, including the son of an NFL Hall of Fame tackle considering a Michigan visit, and a five-star small forward visiting Michigan in a couple months.

2024 commits named MaxPreps preseason All-Americans

Two 2024 commits — four-star running back Jordan Marshall and three-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck — were named to the second-team offense on MaxPreps, honored as preseason All-Americans.

A whopping 39 colleges are represented in the 54-player list, including the two Wolverines.

Marshall is one of 13 four-stars in Michigan’s 2024 class, ranking as the 74th-best player, the fifth-best running back and the third-best Ohio recruit on the 247Sports composite. Roebuck is one of 14 three-stars in the class and is one of five offensive linemen committed to Michigan. He’s rated just inside the top-500 on the composite.

Son of Orlando Pace considering Michigan visit

Three-star 2025 tight Landon Pace, the son of NFL Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace, is considering a Michigan visit. He recently told 247Sports’ Allen Trieu he’s mapping out his fall schedule, but not all his visits are set in stone.

“I have some planned right now but not dates locked in,” Pace said. “Schools like Wisconsin, Missouri, Kentucky, Kansas State, Michigan, Ohio State, Auburn and Tennessee.”

Pace is ranked just inside the top-500 as an athlete on the composite. His father played 13 seasons in the NFL and was pretty dang good. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time First-Team All-Pro and won a Super Bowl with the Rams before being inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2013 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame three years later.

Ohio State appears to be the early favorite — Pace visited his father’s alma mater last fall — so if Michigan is serious about landing him, it will want to extend an offer and get him on the sidelines for a visit in the coming months.

Top 2024 SF reportedly visiting Michigan in October

Five-star 2024 small forward V.J. Edgecombe, who included Michigan in his top-10 on July 30, is reportedly visiting Ann Arbor on Oct. 14, according to college basketball insider Andrew Slater.

⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️VJ Edgecombe’24 @vj_edgecombe of @SE_Elite_3SSB & @LuHiBasketball



Official Visit Schedule



Sept 16th - Florida

Oct 7th - Baylor

Oct 14th - Michigan〽️

Oct 21st - Duke (Midnight Madness)

Nov 4th - Alabama

Nov 11th - Florida St. https://t.co/jzfRnRxKzJ pic.twitter.com/ZU240T69dV — ℯ ℯ (@Andrew__Slater) August 15, 2023

Edgecombe is rated as the 17th-best 2024 recruit on the 247Sports composite, ranked as the fifth-best small forward and the third-best New York recruit. He told On3’s Jamie Shaw last month Michigan is one of five schools he’s hearing from the most.

“I’ve built a great relationship with coach Saddi (Washington) and coach Juwan (Howard) over the past couple of months,” Edgecombe said. “I’m learning a lot about the program.”

Edgecombe would be the highest-rated recruit of Michigan’s 2024 class, joining four-star guard Christian Anderson Jr. and three-star guard Durral Brooks. Michigan is one of several schools Edgecome is reportedly visiting over an eight-week stretch this fall, so hopefully the Wolverines are able to stand out and woo the talented forward.