Discussing the latest Jim Harbaugh/NCAA report, S&P+ preseason rankings

As it turns out, Jim Harbaugh will not be suspended for the first four games of the 2023 season. The rumored negotiated punishment fell through earlier this week which will keep Harbaugh on the sidelines for all games this season. But does this impact his future?

There has been a lot of talk about this Michigan football team and national championship aspirations. It may sound like homer talk, but Luke Ghiardi and Tyler Sealey break down why the numbers back it up.

