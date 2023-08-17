Michigan linebacker Junior Colson has appeared in every single Michigan game since his true freshman season in 2021.

Last year Colson could be seen all over the field making plays, leading the defense with 101 tackles and two sacks.

While 101 tackles is an impressive number and Colson put out a lot of good film, he wants to take his skills to new heights this fall.

Colson told the media on Monday that there was one major point of emphasis this offseason. Getting stronger.

“ Adding power was mostly being able to be stronger at the point of contact, being stronger in a lot of things,” Colson said. “There’s a lot of different drills that me and coach would work on. Being able to take on guys in different positions, take on when I’m attacking somebody when I’m making a tackle, different things. Mostly trying to embody all that.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh has noted in the past that Colson has a “great work ethic”, and what he’s done in the weight room is now carrying over to improvement on the field via more brute force.

“A lot of us did change our bodies a lot,” Colson said. “I think it’s going to be really good. The way I move, the way I handle a lot of things. The way it’s helped me out is more than it’s hurt me.”

Colson, if he continues to improve, could reach stardom as a college linebacker and have a long career in the NFL.

“Junior really has it all. He’s got a great work ethic, great attitude, all the physical skills,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said last May. “Really smart. A guy that you know can run the defense.”

Colson has a lot of responsibility this season. Now he has plenty of power to go with what’s asked of him.