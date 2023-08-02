Michigan’s had a spoil of riches on special teams in recent years. Kicker Jake Moody and punter Brad Robbins were as consistent of a tandem as there gets in Michigan history.

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that it’s been a long time since he had to say something to a kicker after they missed a big kick or someone shanked a punt.

“We’ve been so blessed,” Harbaugh said.

With Moody and Robbins now in the NFL, the Wolverines now turn to Tommy Doman at punter with the kicking spot still to be decided. It sounds as if Doman has as strong of a leg as Michigan’s seen during the Harbaugh era.

“Tommy Doman as a punter, he’s a special talent,” Harbaugh said. “We haven’t seen a leg like this since I’ve been here at Michigan. I think he’s in a great place right now and attacking everything.”

At kicker, Louisville transfer James Turner and incoming freshman Adam Samaha will battle it out for kicking duties, with Turner perceived as the frontrunner heading into camp.

“Right now I think James has the lead, but throw the balls out there and go from there,” Harbaugh said.

Turner set a Louisville record for field goal percentage last season at 90.9%, going 20-for-22 while also tying the school record for made field goals in a season.

Samaha was a participant in the U.S. Army Bowl participant and made a 49-yard field goal in the game. While Samaha’s just a freshman, he’s been a Wolverine for quite some time. Samaha verbally committed back on Nov. 25, 2021.

The Moody and Robbins era at punter and kicker was a special one, but special teams coach Jay Harbaugh has consistently coached a good unit during his time in Ann Arbor and the expectation is these positions will continue to be highly productive for years to come. An effective special teams unit from top to bottom has always been a point of emphasis during the Jim Harbaugh era at Michigan, and 2023 will be yet another example of that.