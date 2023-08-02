Discussing Michigan’s solutions at CB in the 2024 class

Note: This podcast was recorded prior to 2024 three-star Jo’Ziah Edmond committing to Michigan. For more on that story, click here. More is discussed about Michigan’s cornerback situation in the recruiting cycle!

Now that the dust has settled in the Aaron Scott recruitment, Steve Clinkscale and the Michigan Wolverines are left having to go back to the drawing board.

Von Lozon discusses the state of cornerback recruiting, along with the recent commitment of 2025 in-state four-star defensive lineman Bobby Kanka, on this week’s edition of the Future Blue podcast.

