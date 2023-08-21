Three Wolverines named AP preseason All-Americans

The AP released its list of 2023 preseason All-Americans, and three Michigan Wolverines made the cut.

Blake Corum and Zak Zinter made the first-team list while Will Johnson was a second-team selection.

Corum was one of college football’s best running backs in 2022, winning Big Ten Running Back of the Year and becoming a unanimous All-American after rushing for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns in one of the best running back seasons in Michigan history. He was a no-brainer selection after his decision to return, and now that he’s healthy after his knee injury late last year, he should be back in top form.

Zinter was a crucial part of last year’s Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line, starting every game of the year at right guard. Zinter is projected as one of the top interior linemen in the 2024 NFL Draft and was a consensus first-team All-Big Ten selection last year.

Johnson’s playing time at cornerback ramped up over the year in 2022, as he became more and more comfortable in coverage during his true freshman campaign. The five-star is projected to be even better in his second season after being named a freshman All-American by 247Sports, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

Michigan is one of seven schools with more than one player on the first team, including Georgia (who leads the pack with four), Ohio State (three), and Penn State, Iowa, LSU and Washington (two).

Of Michigan’s 2023 opponents, only Ohio State and Penn State had players named to the list. Wide receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, and linebacker Tommy Eichenberg were first-team selections from Ohio State, and guard Donovan Jackson and edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau were second-team selections. Cornerback Kalen King and left tackle Olu Fashanu were Penn State’s first-team selections.